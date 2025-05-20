Miss Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, 4 others detained in counterfeit goods investigation

Last night, the Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Agency announced that it had expanded investigation into the case of 'Manufacturing counterfeit food and deceiving customers' involving Asia Lite Joint Stock Company and Chi Em Rot Group Joint Stock Company in Ho Chi Minh City and Dak Lak Province. As a result, five additional individuals have been prosecuted.

Miss Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien (second from the left)

Among them, Miss Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien has been charged and temporarily detained for 'deceiving customers'. She is accused of acting as an accomplice to the defendants from Chi Em Rot Group Joint Stock Company.

Meanwhile, four individuals from Asia Lite Joint Stock Company have been prosecuted for manufacturing counterfeit food. They include Director and legal representative Nguyen Pham Hong Vy, Head of Product Research and Development Pham Thi Diem Trinh, Head of Quality Assurance Truong Thi Le and Head of Production Tran Thi Le Thu.

Authorities have imposed temporary detention on Pham Thi Diem Trinh and Tran Thi Le Thu. Meanwhile, Nguyen Pham Hong Vy, who is currently raising a child under 36 months and Truong Thi Le, who is pregnant, have been placed under residence restrictions and are prohibited from leaving their place of residence.

Recently, SGGP Newspaper reported that during a press conference held by the Ministry of Public Security on April 4, the Investigation Police Agency revealed the decision to prosecute and temporarily detain Pham Quang Linh (or Quang Linh Vlogs, a member of the Board of Directors of Chi Em Rot Group Joint Stock Company) and Nguyen Thi Thai Hang (known as Hang Du Muc, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Chi Em Rot Group Joint Stock Company) for the offense of 'Deceiving customers'.

The Investigation Police Agency concluded that the food supplement product Kera SuperGreens Gummies (commonly referred to as Kera vegetable candy) is a product of Chi Em Rot Group Joint Stock Company, produced by Asia Life Joint Stock Company, and is deemed counterfeit.

In related news, the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development announced that the Ministry of Industry and Trade has released a comprehensive plan to effectively execute Directive No. 13/CT-TTg and official dispatch No. 65/CD-TTg from the Prime Minister, aimed at enhancing efforts against smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit products, and violations of intellectual property rights in the current context.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will conduct inspections and enforce strict measures against violations, particularly on e-commerce platforms and social media, where there is a high risk of counterfeit products, substandard goods, and items of uncertain origin.

The Ministry has instructed relevant authorities to actively monitor market trends and pay close attention to products that are susceptible to speculation and smuggling, including pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, cosmetics, dairy products, fuel, sugar, tobacco, and fertilizers. A crucial aspect of this initiative is to review and clearly delineate the responsibilities, areas, and sectors among the relevant authorities to prevent overlaps and omissions in task execution. Additionally, a review and amendment of regulations concerning enforcement powers will be carried out. Review and amendment of regulations will be submitted to the Prime Minister by July 2025.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan