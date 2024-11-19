Miss International 2024 to promote community activities, cultural connection

Beauty Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy, the newly crowned Miss International 2024, returned to Vietnam on November 18 to join the homecoming event series in Ho Chi Minh City.

Miss International 2024 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy is warmly welcomed by crowd of fans at Tan Son Nhat International Airport as she returns home.

Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy was crowned Miss International 2024 in Japan.

Beauty Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy was crowned Miss International 2024 in Japan to become the first representative from Vietnam to win this competition after 62 years of its organization.

The Miss International 2024 shared her plans for connecting and exchanging cultures between Vietnam and Japan via her trips to meet with students and the Vietnamese community living and working in "the land of the rising sun".

Miss International 2024 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy hoped that during her one-year term, she would be a bridge to connect the two countries.

Miss International 2024 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy has planned to visit the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan as the first step to strengthen further the relationship between the two countries.

Miss International 2024 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy poses a photo with fans.

Miss International 2024 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy attends a press conference about the homecoming event series in Ho Chi Minh City.

Continuing the mission of sustainable development goals for the Miss International, Ms. Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy wishes to continue the journey of supplying fresh water to residents in Thanh Phong Commune, Thanh Phu District, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.

Miss Thanh Thuy shared her intent to supply fresh water to people in the salinity-affected areas. In the near future, she hoped to expand the project so that more areas can access safe and sustainable water, bringing long-term value to the community.

The Miss International 2024 also disclosed that she would visit her hometown Da Nang and schools and teachers; collaborate with the Da Nang City Youth Union to carry out some activities; continue to implement the project of supplying fresh water to the people in Ben Tre Province; organize medical examination for the people; award scholarships to students with difficult circumstances and so on.

The newly crowned Miss International 2024 greets fans during a parade on a double-decker bus through some streets and destinations of Ho Chi Minh City.

Miss International 2024 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy is present at Sen Vang Company headquarters.

On the same day, the newly crowned Miss International 2024 greeted fans during a parade on a double-decker bus through some streets and destinations of Ho Chi Minh City, including Nguyen Van Troi Street, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Ho Chi Minh City's Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall, Dong Khoi Street, Saigon Opera House, Nguyen Hue Walking Street, the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Ho Chi Minh City Post Office, Le Duan Street, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Street, Nguyen Cuu Van Street, Tran Van Khe Street, Sen Vang Company headquarters.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong