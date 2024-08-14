Ministry urges attention to food safety regulations when exporting to Singapore

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged Vietnamese firms to regularly update and strictly comply with food safety regulations when exporting to Singapore.

Containers being loaded at Gemalink International Port in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province (Photo: VNA)

According to Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recently announced the discovery of sibutramine, a banned substance, in the ingredients of coffee products originating from Malaysia and several other countries.

SFA advises users not to buy or use products containing this substance which has been banned in Singapore since 2010, due to the risk of causing serious cardiovascular and neurological problems. It can only be used when prescribed by a doctor and under close medical supervision.

Cao Xuan Thang, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor to Singapore, said that Singapore had high requirements for food hygiene and safety, urging Vietnamese firms to regularly update and strictly comply with the regulations in order to expand exports to this market.

Enterprises should develop lists of additives allowed and banned to be used in the products exported to Singapore with reference to Singapore food regulations. Self-inspection must also be enhanced to ensure compliance with regulations.

Statistics of the General Department of Customs showed that Vietnam exports to Singapore were worth nearly US$2.5 billion in the first half of this year, up 24 percent over the same period last year.

VNA