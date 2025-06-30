Business

Agro-forestry-fishery exports rise over 14 percent in H1

Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery exports reached US$33.5 billion, while imports rose 12.8 percent to US$23.5 billion in the first half of 2025.

Vietnam’s total agro-forestry-fishery trade in the first half of 2025 is estimated at US$57 billion, with exports reaching US$33.5 billion, up 14.3 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Meanwhile, imports rose 12.8 percent to US$23.5 billion.

Export revenue from major product groups saw strong growth, with agricultural products earning US$18.3 billion (up 16.8 percent), aquatic products US$5 billion (up 14.5 percent), and forestry products US$8.7 billion (up 8.8 percent). Livestock exports were valued at US$264 million, a 10.1 percent increase.

Workers process fish for export. (Photo: VNA)

Nine out of 11 key product groups recorded positive export growth, including coffee, rubber, pepper, cashew nuts, livestock, seafood, and wood products. In contrast, rice exports fell 9.8 percent to US$2.6 billion, and fruit and vegetable exports dropped 17.1 percent to US$2.7 billion.

The ministry aims to maintain stable export growth, consolidate traditional markets, and tap into new potential markets to achieve its 2025 export target of US$65 billion.

It will focus on sustaining supply chains, boosting competitive product groups, maximising tax deferral periods, addressing the trade deficit with the US, and accelerating exports early in the third quarter to drive growth in the second half of the year.

