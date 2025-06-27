Customs Department launches import-export data app

The General Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance officially launched the "Vietnam Customs Data" application on the morning of June 27.

In his speech at the launching, Deputy Minister of Finance Bui Van Khang emphasized that the "Vietnam Customs Data" application not only meets the customs sector's reform goals but also significantly contributes to the implementation of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of science, technology and national digital transformation.

By replacing paper-based reports, the “Vietnam Customs Data” app redefines the collection and use of customs statistics.

Delegates perform a ritual to launch the "Vietnam Customs Data" application.

The app not only enhances government and customs management but also boosts transparency, improves the investment environment, and supports the goal of building a digital government.

Deputy Minister Bui Van Khang urged relevant units to enhance flexibility and integrate the “Vietnam Customs Data” app with other digital platforms of the finance and customs sectors, as well as related agencies.

This integration will help ministries, agencies and localities to utilize data more effectively; facilitate administrative reform and reduce time and costs for government operations; and encourage the use of artificial intelligence in data management and processing.

