Business

Economy

Customs Department launches import-export data app

SGGPO

The General Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance officially launched the "Vietnam Customs Data" application on the morning of June 27.

In his speech at the launching, Deputy Minister of Finance Bui Van Khang emphasized that the "Vietnam Customs Data" application not only meets the customs sector's reform goals but also significantly contributes to the implementation of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of science, technology and national digital transformation.

By replacing paper-based reports, the “Vietnam Customs Data” app redefines the collection and use of customs statistics.

bam-nut-9538-832.jpg
Delegates perform a ritual to launch the "Vietnam Customs Data" application.

The app not only enhances government and customs management but also boosts transparency, improves the investment environment, and supports the goal of building a digital government.

Deputy Minister Bui Van Khang urged relevant units to enhance flexibility and integrate the “Vietnam Customs Data” app with other digital platforms of the finance and customs sectors, as well as related agencies.

This integration will help ministries, agencies and localities to utilize data more effectively; facilitate administrative reform and reduce time and costs for government operations; and encourage the use of artificial intelligence in data management and processing.

By Luu Thuy- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

General Department of Customs "Vietnam Customs Data" app the customs sector's reform goals replacing paper-based reports

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn