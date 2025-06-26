Nearly 600 enterprises join Vietbuild Ho Chi Minh City 2025

The first Vietbuild Construction International Fair Exhibition 2025 officially opened yesterday at Quang Trung Software City in District 12, Ho Chi Minh City.

The exhibition, themed “Construction – Building Materials – Real Estate – Interior and Exterior Decoration,” features around 2,000 booths from nearly 600 enterprises, including numerous enterprises from Japan, China and the Republic of Korea, showcasing new products and advanced technologies from both local and international markets.

According to the organizers, most of the displayed products have been carefully developed based on thorough market research to meet housing, construction and decoration demands.

The products feature new designs in accordance with regional characteristics, improved quality, and sustainability, with a focus on environmental protection, cultural identity and so on.

The exhibition runs through June 29.

On the same day, the International Exhibition on Machinery, Equipment, Supplies, Fertiliser, Chemicals and Agricultural Products (Agri Vietnam 2025) and the International Exhibition & Conference on Livestock, Feed, Animal Health, Dairy and Meat Processing (Livestock Vietnam 2025) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.

The events gathered over 200 domestic and international enterprises.

A highlight of the events is specialized display areas, including zones for OCOP (One Commune One Product) items, Vietnamese agricultural exports, and booths from provincial livestock associations such as Tay Ninh and Tien Giang provinces.

The exhibition takes place from June 25 to June 27, aiming to serve as an effective trade platform and a comprehensive networking foundation for businesses in Vietnam’s agriculture and livestock sectors.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong