Durian prices plummet across Southeast region

Durian is sold at low prices

Durian is entering its peak harvest season, but farmers are dissatisfied due to a significant decline in prices. Specifically, Ri6 durian is sold at gardens for VND30,000–VND32,000 a kg, half the price compared to last month while Dona durian is priced at VND60,000–VND65,000 a kg, also half of last month’s price and VND25,000–VND30,000 per kg lower than the same period last year.

In Binh Phuoc Province, a kilogram of the two primary durian varieties, Ri6 and Monthong from Thailand, is currently at approximately VND30,000 and VND40,000-VND50,000 respectively, which is more than a 50 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

Traders have revealed that the significant drop in durian prices is due to China, the largest export market, implementing stricter inspections. Each shipment is now subject to rigorous checks for heavy metal residues and pesticides, which has extended the customs clearance process.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Binh Phuoc Province, there are 81 durian growing area codes and packaging facilities in the region that adhere to GAP standards and closely monitor pesticide residues. However, the output remains inconsistent, leading to challenges for growers who experience 'good harvests but low prices'.

In addition to the price decline, the onset of the rainy season poses further challenges as durians that have just ripened are damaged by heavy rains, waterlogging. Currently, many durian farmers in the Phu Rieng, Bu Gia Map, and Bu Dang districts of Binh Phuoc Province, as well as in Cam My, Tan Phu, and Long Khanh City of Dong Nai Province are expressing concern over the damage caused by adverse weather conditions, which has diminished their crop value.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment of Dong Nai Province reports that the current durian cultivation area in the province spans nearly 13,000 hectares, primarily growing Ri6 and Thai varieties, while Binh Phuoc Province has close to 6,000 hectares dedicated to durian cultivation.

