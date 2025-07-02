European investors maintain confidence in business opportunities in Vietnam

Despite a slight decline in the BCI for the second quarter of 2025, down to 61.1 from the previous quarter, nearly three-quarters of European business leaders said they are willing to recommend Vietnam as an investment destination.

European investors continue to believe in business opportunities in Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 30, the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) released its Business Confidence Index (BCI) report for the second quarter of 2025, recording a score of 61.1. This reflects a slight decline compared to the previous quarter; it comes amid increasing global uncertainties.

However, EuroCham Chairman Bruno Jaspaert said that nearly three-quarters of business leaders surveyed said they are willing to recommend Vietnam as an investment destination. This consistent trend across recent BCI reports reflects strong and enduring confidence in the long-term potential of the Vietnamese economy.

One of the key factors affecting market sentiment is the uncertainty surrounding reciprocal tariffs from the US. The third round of trade negotiations between Vietnam and the US, held in June, concluded without a concrete outcome. This has raised concerns among investors about possible unpredictable tariff adjustments, particularly for companies operating cross-border supply chains.

Nevertheless, most companies have yet to report any significant financial impact. Only 15 percent of surveyed firms indicated they had experienced negative financial consequences, including penalties for contractual breaches, delayed or canceled orders, or the need to renegotiate pricing. Meanwhile, 70 percent reported no specific financial impact, and the remainder noted positive net profits as of the time of the survey.

Generally, European businesses in Vietnam are maintaining an optimistic outlook, reflecting a period of "strategic pause" amid a rapidly changing economic landscape. Some 39 percent of companies expressed a neutral short-term view, while 43 percent rated their business outlook as either “good” or “excellent.”

The report notes that although the business environment remains marked by uncertainty, Vietnam’s resilience continues to stand out. Steady economic growth, a young and dynamic workforce, and an expanding network of free trade agreements are reinforcing long-term confidence in the country’s investment appeal.

By Anh Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh