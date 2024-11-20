Ministry urgently reviews regulation compliance to combat IUU fishing

The Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry yesterday informed about its meeting with relevant units to prepare for the 5th inspection by the EC on IUU fishing.

In the meeting, chaired by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien, it is reported that Vietnam has substantially addressed the issues raised in the fourth European Commission (EC) inspection on illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

This includes the completion of regulatory reforms such as Decree 37/2024 amending Decree 26/2019 and Decree 38/2024 replacing Decree 42/2019 on administrative sanctions in the fisheries sector.

Moreover, Circular 06/2024 has been issued by the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry to amend Circular 23/2018, aiming to effectively address the issue of "three-no” fishing vessels that lack proper registration, inspection, and fishing licenses.

Earlier, on June 12, 2024, the Supreme People's Court issued Resolution 04/2024, providing guidance on criminal prosecution for cases involving Vietnamese fishing vessels and crew members operating illegally in foreign waters.

The Government has also approved strategies and plans for the development of the fisheries sector until 2030, with a vision to 2050. These plans prioritize combating IUU fishing and lifting the EU's "yellow card" warning.

Director Nguyen Quang Hung of the Vietnam Fisheries Surveillance Department urged local authorities to promptly identify and address violations, providing specific data in preparation for the EC inspection. Additionally, he called for increased inspections to strictly enforce regulations, particularly those related to vessel monitoring systems on fishing vessels.

