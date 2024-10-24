Ministry tightens inspection of overseas labour service companies

The Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs has announced plans to continue inspecting companies that provide overseas labour services in the final months of 2024.

Vietnamese labourers arriving at Incheon Airport in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

This initiative is aimed at increasing transparency in the sector and safeguarding the rights and interests of workers.

In October 2024, the Department of Overseas Labour Management imposed penalties on three companies for violations related to sending Vietnamese workers abroad. The infractions included non-compliance with contractual and financial regulations.

Hung Vuong International Human Resources Development and Investment Joint Stock Company received a fine of VND57.5 million for late contributions to the Overseas Employment Support Fund and for not clearly specifying service fees and costs in contracts for workers sent to Macao (China).

Hoang Minh Manufacturing, Trading and Service Co., Ltd. in Hanoi was fined VND130 million for incomplete reporting and improper use of contract templates for workers sent to Japan.

The company also failed to specify service fees and costs and delayed payments to the Overseas Employment Support Fund for workers.

T&G International Human Resources Training Joint Stock Company was fined VND12.5 million for not updating required information on its website, such as staff lists and labour orientation facilities.In addition to these penalties, the ministry has been working to expand labour markets in Europe, where the income and working conditions are favourable.

While the number of Vietnamese workers in this region remains low, cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union is strengthening, benefiting both sides.In September 2024, 12,369 Vietnamese workers, including 4,363 women, went to work abroad, with Japan, Taiwan (China), and the Republic of Korea (RoK) being the primary destinations.

By the end of September, 113,896 Vietnamese workers had been sent abroad, achieving 91.11 percent of the annual target.Japan remains the top destination with 56,566 workers, followed by Taiwan with 43,690, the RoK with 6,276, China with 1,704, Singapore with 1,040, Romania with 670, and Hungary with 449.

Vietnamplus