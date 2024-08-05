Ministry proposes more non-stop toll collection service providers

The Ministry of Transport is currently collecting opinions from ministries and departments to revise the draft directive on electronic payment systems for road transportation.

The expansion of new services based on the existing automatic non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) system will help people save money and reduce social costs. (Photo: SGGP)

The project includes a proposal for an expansion of intermediary payment services based on the existing automatic non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) system at airports, seaports, parking lots, and vehicle inspection stations.

The expansion of new services based on the existing automatic non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) system will help people and vehicle owners use a single toll account to pay for multiple services. It not only helps save money and reduce social costs but also strengthens the effectiveness of ETC projects.

The Ministry of Transport has proposed regulations for two types of electronic payment service providers.

In the first case, electronic payment service providers, based on the existing regulations for toll collection service providers, will be allowed to offer additional services approved by the ministry.

In the second case, the electronic payment service providers are new units offering services that are not regulated by the ministry to control monopoly in providing electronic payment services.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Kim Khanh