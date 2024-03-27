Non-stop toll collection to be applied in five airports from May 5

The trial program on implementing non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) will be simultaneously carried out at five airports starting on May 5.

The non-stop electronic toll collection lanes ensures smooth traffic for travelers. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) will be implemented at Noi Bai, Cat Bi, Phu Bai, Da Nang, and Tan Son Nhat airports.

Besides conducting the trial program on implementing non-stop electronic toll collection (ETC) at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports, the functional units installed ETC systems at airports including Cat Bi, Phu Bai, and Da Nang.

Since the trial program of non-stop toll collection was implemented from February 6 to March 19, there have been a total of 203,606 vehicles passing through the non-stop toll stations at Noi Bai International Airport and 132,926 vehicles passing through the non-stop toll lanes at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The transaction success rate at the non-stop electronic toll collection lanes has ensured smooth traffic for travelers, even during the Lunar New Year.

Nearly five million vehicles nationwide have been attached electronic toll collection (ETC) tags, equivalent to 96 percent of the total number of vehicles registered to use the service.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh