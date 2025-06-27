15th National Assembly's 9th session concludes, marking legislative milestone

The 9th session of the 15th National Assembly wrapped up on June 27, after 35 working days of seriousness, democracy, and high responsibility, with all the planned content and agenda completed.

Overview of the closing sitting of the NA's 9th session (Photo: VNA)

During this session, the legislative body considered, discussed, and made decisions on a large volume of work with historic significance, covering many important issues closely linked to the demands for reform, institutional improvement, and streamlining of the organisational apparatus, said National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

During this session, the legislative body considered, discussed, and made decisions on a large volume of work with historic significance, covering many important issues closely linked to the demands for reform, institutional improvement, and streamlining of the organisational apparatus. These efforts have been closely followed by voters and the people, who have expressed their enthusiasm, high expectations, agreement, and strong consensus, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man stressed.

This session also handled the largest volume of legislative work ever, as 34 laws were adopted, accounting for 52.3 percent of the total number of laws passed over the 17 sessions of the 15th legislature. It also approved 14 resolutions and gave opinions on six draft laws.

Notably, the NA debated and adopted a Resolution amending and supplementing certain articles of the Constitution, with unanimous support from all deputies, which, along with a series of relevant laws and resolutions, will create a solid legal foundation for reforming and reorganising the two-tier local administration system.

Lawmakers also discussed the Government’s reports on the implementation of the socio-economic development plan, national defence and security, and the state budget in 2024 and the early months of 2025, and made decisions on many other important issues aimed at maximising resources in service of national development and public welfare.

This time, the NA decided to shorten its 15th term and the 2021–2026 term of People’s Councils at all levels, and adopted a Resolution on the establishment of the National Election Council. These are significant decisions that demonstrate proactive and well-prepared steps towards the national election scheduled for March 2026, the top legislator noted.

The legislature also approved its 2026 supervision programme and conducted question-and-answer sessions on two key areas: finance and education-training.

In addition, personnel work was carried out in accordance with the regulations of the Party and the laws of the State, receiving high consensus from deputies.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the closing sitting of the NA's 9th session (Photo: VNA)

The NA Chairman affirmed that the outcomes of the 9th session are a vivid testament to the alignment of the Party’s will with the people’s aspirations, meeting urgent and objectively necessary demands.

Emphasising that the 9th session marks a significant milestone in the constitutional and legislative history of the National Assembly, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man stated that the decisions and laws adopted this time are revolutionary in nature, laying the foundation for fundamental institutional reforms and setting the direction for the country’s next phase of development.

The road ahead is still full of difficulties and challenges, but the National Assembly will continue to comprehensively innovate and enhance its legislative, oversight, and decision-making capacity on major national issues, he said, asserting that under the leadership of the Party, the legislature will continue to work with the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, judicial bodies, and the entire political system to effectively implement the Constitution, along with the laws and resolutions that have been passed.

He called on all voters, and people inside and outside the country to continue accompanying, monitoring, and contributing opinions so that the decisions of the National Assembly can be effectively, practically, and sustainably implemented in real life.

Earlier, at the closing session, with 440 out of 441 deputies present, accounting for 92.05 percent of the total number, voting in favour, the NA adopted the Resolution on the question-and-answer activities at the 9th session.

It also passed the Resolution of the 9th session with unanimous approval from all 433 participating deputies, accounting for 90.59 percent of the total number.

