National

Government announces National Data Development Fund

SGGP

The Government yesterday officially issued Decree No. 160/2025/ND-CP, which outlines the regulations for the National Data Development Fund.

kinh-te-du-lieu-5153-9379.jpg
Illustrative photo

The recently issued Decree clarifies that the National Data Development Fund is a non-budgetary state financial fund, operating on a not-for-profit basis, and managed by the Ministry of Public Security.

The fund is a legal entity, possessing its own operating budget, financial statements, and a seal. It is authorized to open accounts at the State Treasury and legally operating commercial banks in Vietnam.

The primary objective of the fund is to support activities related to the development and application of artificial intelligence technology, big data, machine learning, cloud computing, blockchain, the Internet of Things, and other data processing technologies. These initiatives aim to serve state management, national and public interests, and socio-economic development.

The fund also seeks to promote data application for national digital transformation, particularly in rural, mountainous, and socio-economically disadvantaged areas, as well as for science, technology, and innovation activities in data.

The state budget provides an initial capital of VND1,000 billion (US$38.33 million) to the fund. Annually, based on budget balancing capabilities, the fund will receive support to maintain this VND1,000 billion level at the beginning of each fiscal year.

In addition to state budget allocations, the fund's non-state budget funding sources include revenue from its operations (such as loan and deposit interest), grants, aid, contributions, and gifts from organizations and individuals, along with other legally permissible sources.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

non-budgetary state financial fund financial statements artificial intelligence technology big data machine learning cloud computing blockchain the Internet of Things national digital transformation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn