Ministry organizes final of 2024 Reading Cultural Ambassador contest

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has just issued a decision to organize the final of the 2024 National Reading Culture Ambassador contest in Viet Tri District of Phu Tho Province in April.

The contest aims to encourage young people to read books

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism assigned the Library Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to coordinate with relevant agencies and units to organize the organization in a direct and online format (livestream) broadcast on a channel named the Vietnamese Book and Wisdom controlled by the Department of Library.

The contest aimed to arouse passion, and promote the reading movement among young people who are encouraged to share their love for reading stories and books contributing to the reading culture in schools, communities and learning society building.

Through activities, the contest affirms the position and role of Vietnamese culture, especially reading culture, in contributing to the spread of knowledge and improvement of people's intelligence, creativity, and fostering personality and soul as well as forming a healthy lifestyle, arousing patriotic traditions, national pride, and the desire to develop a prosperous and happy country for the young generation.

