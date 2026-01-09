Law

Legal proceedings launched against Hoang Thi Hong Thai for anti-State propaganda

Hoang Thi Hong Thai, a Facebook user, was arrested for “making, storing, disseminating or propagandising information, documents or items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”, as stipulated in Article 117 of the Penal Code.

catp3.jpg
Hoang Thi Hong Thai at the police office. (Photo: Hanoi Department of Public Security)

The Security Agency for Investigation under the Hanoi Department of Public Security has issued decisions to initiate criminal proceedings against and detain Hoang Thi Hong Thai (born in 1980), a resident of Thanh Ha urban area, Binh Minh commune, Hanoi, pending investigation.

According to the police, Thai, a Facebook user, was arrested for “making, storing, disseminating, or propagandizing information, documents, or items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,” as stipulated in Article 117 of the Penal Code. The decisions have been approved by the Hanoi People’s Procuracy in accordance with legal procedures.

The case is currently under further investigation and handling by the Security Agency for Investigation in line with legal regulations.

