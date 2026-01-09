Dong Nai inspectors seize over 1.4 tons of untraceable Tet confectionery

Market Surveillance Team No.1 under the Dong Nai Provincial Market Surveillance Department has uncovered and confiscated more than 1.4 tons of untraceable confectionery and Tet preserves.

As part of a heightened inspection campaign targeting smuggling, trade fraud, and counterfeit goods before, during, and after the 2026 Lunar New Year, officers from Market Surveillance Team No.1 conducted a surprise inspection on the afternoon of January 7 at a retail business in Nguyen Hue 2 Hamlet, Gia Kiem Commune, Dong Nai Province.

At the time of inspection, authorities found the establishment selling confectionery and Tet specialty preserves intended for peak holiday consumption. Among the goods, more than 1.4 tons of sweets and fruit preserves lacked invoices or supporting documents, carried no labels identifying the manufacturer, and had no indication of origin. The retailer was also unable to present purchase contracts or any accompanying commercial paperwork.

Officials subsequently prepared a violation report and temporarily seized the entire stock for verification and further investigation.

By Kim Ngan – Translated by Thuy Doan