Ministry leaders pay last respects to Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man

On March 26, a delegation of the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, led by Deputy Minister Y Vinh Tor, paid tribute to Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man, former Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City.

The delegation of the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs pays tribute to Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh sent a funeral wreath in tribute.

At the Pastoral Center of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City, the ministry’s leaders conveyed their profound condolences to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam, the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City, Catholic dignitaries, priests, and followers.

In the condolence book, Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Y Vinh Tor wrote that Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man was an exemplary model of a Catholic shepherd, guiding priests, religious, and the faithful to fulfill their roles as good Catholics and responsible citizens, accompanying the nation on its development path. He made significant contributions to the growth of the Church. The leadership of the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs deeply appreciates his contributions to the cause of national construction and development.

Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Y Vinh Tor signs the condolence book. (Photo: SGGP)

Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man passed away at 5:22 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, at the Pastoral Center of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City. He was 92 years old, with 61 years of priesthood, 33 years as a bishop, and 23 years as a cardinal.

The encoffining ceremony for Cardinal Jean-Baptiste Pham Minh Man took place at 3:00 p.m. on March 23. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on March 27 at the Pastoral Center of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City.

His final resting place is the Saigon Saint Joseph Major Seminary, an institution with a history of more than 160 years in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Saigon Saint Joseph Major Seminary is one of 11 major seminaries in Vietnam, tasked with training priests for dioceses such as Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Cuong, My Tho, Phan Thiet, and Phat Diem, as well as seminarians from the Vietnam Missionary Society, among others.

Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Y Vinh Tor extends his condolences to President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam cum Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City, Joseph Nguyen Nang. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh