Ministry informs two key aviation projects in Southern region

The Ministry of Transport has just given feedback on the recommendations of Ho Chi Minh City residents regarding two key aviation projects in the Southern region.

Particularly, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) has just given feedback on the recommendations of Ho Chi Minh City residents on shortening the completion process and soon putting Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport into operation in advance of April 30, 2025, and Long Thanh Airport in June 2026.

The construction investment project of Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport will be put into operation in advance of April 30, 2025.

According to the ministry, the construction investment project of Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport has a contract duration for construction within 20 months to be completed on June 15, 2025.

At the current time, the rough construction has been completed and the contractors are promptly finishing the architecture, interior and equipment installation.

The total construction volume of the project in general has reached around 70 percent.

Under the direction of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on shortening the project progress, the investors, contractors and consulting units are mobilizing all of their sources to find solutions for shortening the project progress by two months earlier than the schedule to complete this project in advance of April 30, 2025.

As for Long Thanh International Airport Construction and Investment Project, the investors, contractors and consulting units are also focusing on all of their sources to mutually review, study and find ways to shorten the project progress.

Particularly, the construction time of its third component project is expected to be shortened by nearly three months over the signed contract.

Of which, the sub-project of the runway is set for technical exploitation in advance of April 30, 2025 and the passenger terminal sub-projects would be put into operation on the occasion of the National Day on September 2, 2026.

The Ministry of Transport also said that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had assigned Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha as Head of the working team of the Long Thanh International Construction Investment Project. The members are leaders of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of National Defense, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province and the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The working team is regularly urging, reviewing the progress and handling difficulties in the implementation process, supporting and speeding up the project progress.

