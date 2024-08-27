National

Ministry informs two key aviation projects in Southern region

SGGP

The Ministry of Transport has just given feedback on the recommendations of Ho Chi Minh City residents regarding two key aviation projects in the Southern region.

Particularly, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) has just given feedback on the recommendations of Ho Chi Minh City residents on shortening the completion process and soon putting Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport into operation in advance of April 30, 2025, and Long Thanh Airport in June 2026.

TSN.jpg
The construction investment project of Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport will be put into operation in advance of April 30, 2025.

According to the ministry, the construction investment project of Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport has a contract duration for construction within 20 months to be completed on June 15, 2025.

At the current time, the rough construction has been completed and the contractors are promptly finishing the architecture, interior and equipment installation.

The total construction volume of the project in general has reached around 70 percent.

Under the direction of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on shortening the project progress, the investors, contractors and consulting units are mobilizing all of their sources to find solutions for shortening the project progress by two months earlier than the schedule to complete this project in advance of April 30, 2025.

As for Long Thanh International Airport Construction and Investment Project, the investors, contractors and consulting units are also focusing on all of their sources to mutually review, study and find ways to shorten the project progress.

Particularly, the construction time of its third component project is expected to be shortened by nearly three months over the signed contract.

Of which, the sub-project of the runway is set for technical exploitation in advance of April 30, 2025 and the passenger terminal sub-projects would be put into operation on the occasion of the National Day on September 2, 2026.

The Ministry of Transport also said that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had assigned Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha as Head of the working team of the Long Thanh International Construction Investment Project. The members are leaders of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of National Defense, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province and the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The working team is regularly urging, reviewing the progress and handling difficulties in the implementation process, supporting and speeding up the project progress.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ministry of Transport key aviation projects in the Southern region Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat Airport Long Thanh International Airport

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn