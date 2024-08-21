At yesterday’s conference, Deputy Director Le Thanh Tung of the Crop Production Department under MARD, stated that for many years, the ministry has coordinated with localities to help farmers raise their capacity in agricultural production.

Ministry helps to raise farmers’ capacity in agricultural production

At the conference held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in collaboration with the People’s Committee of Long An Province, Deputy Director Le Thanh Tung affirmed the Ministry has focused on implementing various solutions to develop crop production and respond to market fluctuations, weather, and pests.

Thanks to the application of appropriate solutions, the crop production sector has maintained a fairly stable growth rate. From the beginning of 2024 until now, rice production in the Mekong Delta is estimated to reach 3.82 million hectares, with a yield of 24.14 million tons. Fruit trees have also seen improvements in productivity, quality, and efficiency, with a yield of over 5.78 million tons.

In the first seven months of the year, the total export turnover of the agriculture, forestry, and fishery sectors reached US$34.27 billion. Exports of many items posted values of over $1 billion; for instance, coffee exports achieved $3.54 billion, rice $3.27 billion, cashew nuts $2.37 billion, and fruits and vegetables $3.83 billion.

According to Deputy Minister of MARD Hoang Trung, rice production in the Mekong Delta faces challenges from climate change, drought, and saltwater intrusion. Inefficient use of agricultural land leads to land degradation. In contrast, unreasonable use of input materials (seeds, fertilizers) causes resource waste and environmental pollution.

The use of water resources and the ability to supply water to crops according to the seasonal framework still have many inadequacies. Deputy Minister Hoang Trung requested localities to raise awareness and management capacity for farmers, businesses, and authorities at all levels in safe production, planting area codes, and traceability.

By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan