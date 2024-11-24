Ministry hands over 1,200 houses of charity to the needy in Dak Lak

A handover ceremony of 1,200 charity houses to the needy was held in the Ea Ktur Commune of Cu Kuin District in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak by the Ministry of Public Security and the provincial People’s Committee on November 17.

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang delivers his seech at the event. (Photo: congan.com.vn)

Attending the event were Member of the Politburo and Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang; Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairwoman cum General Secretary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; and Secretary of the Party Committee of Dak Lak Province Nguyen Dinh Trung.

Under the strong direction of the Ministry of Public Security, the Party Committee, and the People's Committee of Dak Lak Province, with the support of sponsors, the construction project of 1,200 houses for the poor and near-poor households, families, people with meritorious services who have housing difficulties, and ethnic minority people in Dak Lak Province has been completed three months ahead of schedule.

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang and delegates offer gifts of Party General Secretary To Lam to the needy people. (Photo: congan.com.vn)

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang hoped that Ea Krur Commune in Cu Kuin District in particular and Dak Lak Province in general will continue to promote its good traditions and new achievements, particularly the spirit of national solidarity, work hard to increase labor productivity and develop the economy, as well as strive for a prosperous and happy life in response to the “Joining Hands for the Poor—No One Left Behind” movement.

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang hands over a charity house to Mr.Y Du in Ea Tieu Village of Ea Tieu Commune in Cu Kuin District. (Photo: congan.com.vn)

On this occasion, Party General Secretary To Lam sent 10 presents, and the Ministry of Public Security offered 10 gifts to the needy people.

In addition, the Minister of Public Security and the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front gave presents to five outstanding collectives and 25 individuals and households. The Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front offered presents to 20 poor households in the district.

The Minister of Public Security awarded certificates of merit to 33 collectives and individuals; the Chairman of the People's Committee of Dak Lak Province presented certificates of merit to 42 collectives and individuals; and the Director of Dak Lak Province's Police Department gave certificates of merit to 68 collectives and individuals for their outstanding achievements in implementing the campaign "All people unite to build new-style rural areas and civilized urban areas in 2024” and the Project 766 of the Ministry of Public Security on housing support for poor households, social welfare beneficiaries, and ethnic people in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Related News 1,300 houses of charity handed over to the needy in Tra Vinh

By Ngoc Hoai (congan.com.vn) – Translated by Kim Khanh