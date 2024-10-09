1,300 houses of charity handed over to the needy in Tra Vinh

A handover ceremony of 1,300 charity houses to the needy was held in Phuoc Hung Commune of Tra Cu District in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh by the Ministry of Public Security and the provincial People’s Committee on October 8.

Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Member of the Politburo and Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi, and Secretary of the Party Committee of Tra Vinh Province Ngo Chi Cuong.

As of August 11, the construction of 1,300 houses was completed, 20 days earlier than planned with a total capital investment of more than VND84 billion raised by the Ministry of Public Security and from the social security fund of the province.

Charity houses are handed over to the needy. (Photo: SGGP)

In response to the “Joining Hands for the Poor - No One Left Behind” movement, the Ministry of Public Security has mobilized resources to implement the construction project of over 15,000 houses for poor and near-poor households in cities and provinces across the country, including Tra Vinh.

Member of the Politburo and Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang and the chairman of the People’s Committee of Tra Vinh offered certificates of merit to 32 individuals and collectives who made outstanding contributions in the implementation of the program on building houses for poor and near-poor households in the province.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh