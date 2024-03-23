National

Ministry calls for actions towards green economy, sustainable future

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh has urged all units involved to take concrete activities and collaborate in climate action, aiming for a green, circular economy and a sustainable future.

climate_action.jpg
Water resources need protection and sustainable exploitation. (Photo: VNA)

He made the call at a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) in Hanoi on March 22 in response to the World Water Day (March 22), World Meteorological Day (March 23), and Earth Hour (March 23).

The hybrid ceremony was connected to the departments of natural resources and environment, meteorological and hydrological stations across regions and provinces.

In his remarks, Thanh highlighted the importance of enhancing the protection, sustainable exploitation, and utilisation of water resources, promoting green and healthy lifestyles, and raising awareness of responsible energy use.

It is necessary to build national resources and environment, while mobilising investment resources and constructing projects and facilities related to the environment, water resources, meteorology, hydrology, disaster prevention, and climate change adaptation, he said.

