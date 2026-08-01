Dong Nai strengthens oversight of passenger transport operations

Police in Dong Nai City launched a citywide campaign to inspect and crack down on violations involving passenger transport services.

Dong Nai City’s Department of Public Security on August 1 simultaneously deployed traffic police forces across the city to inspect and enforce regulations governing passenger transport businesses. The campaign takes effect immediately and will continue until further notice.

The Dong Nai City's Public Security Department begins inspections of passenger transport operators as part of a citywide enforcement campaign. (Photo: the Dong Nai City's Public Security Department)

According to Dong Nai City’s Department of Public Security, the city recorded 545 traffic accidents in the first seven months of 2026, leaving 363 people dead and 252 injured.

The intensified enforcement follows a coach crash on July 21 that killed seven people, underscoring the need for stricter oversight of drivers, vehicles and passenger transport operations.

During the campaign, traffic police will focus on passenger vehicles with nine or more seats, converted vehicles used for passenger transport, as well as vehicle owners and transport operators.

Key enforcement areas include national highways, expressway links, the Long Thanh International Airport area, bus stations, passenger pick-up and drop-off points and major gateway routes.

Authorities will target violations such as drink- and drug-driving, speeding, lane violations, improper overtaking, mobile phone use while driving, and illegal stopping, parking and passenger pick-up or drop-off.

Officers will also inspect vehicle documents, registration and inspection certificates, transport permits, transport contracts, journey monitoring devices, onboard cameras and vehicle safety conditions.

Dong Nai City's Public Security Department launches a campaign to inspect and crack down on violations in the passenger transport sector. (Photo: the Dong Nai City's Public Security Department)

Traffic police will step up inspections of long-distance passenger coaches daily between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The campaign combines mobile patrols with data analysis from journey monitoring devices to quickly identify and handle high-risk vehicles, drivers and transport companies.

Senior Colonel Tran Anh Son, Deputy Director of the Dong Nai City's Public Security Department, addresses the launch ceremony. (Photo: the Dong Nai City's Public Security Department)

At the launch ceremony, Senior Colonel Tran Anh Son, Deputy Director of Dong Nai City's Public Security Department, instructed traffic police and local police units to carry out the campaign rigorously by closely monitoring key routes, localities and vehicles.

He also called for a shift from traditional patrols to data-driven management by making greater use of journey monitoring data, traffic violation records and accident histories to identify vehicles showing signs of abnormal operation.

The campaign ultimately aims to reduce traffic violations, lower road safety risks and curb traffic accidents across the city.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong