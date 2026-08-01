Ho Chi Minh City agencies join forces to tackle complex land-related judgments

The Ho Chi Minh City Civil Judgment Enforcement Department and the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment on July 31 signed a joint coordination regulation to streamline civil judgment enforcement involving land and real estate.

The Ho Chi Minh City Civil Judgment Enforcement Department and the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment sign a joint coordination regulation. (Photo: SGGP)

The agreement was officially executed by Mr. Nguyen Van Hoa, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Civil Judgment Enforcement Department, and Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment.

The newly signed regulation clearly defines the principles, scope, operational methods, and individual responsibilities of each agency. It focuses on strengthening inter-agency connectivity, information sharing, digital transformation, and accelerating the resolution of complex civil judgment enforcement cases involving land assets.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Van Hoa emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City handles the highest volume and value of civil judgment enforcement cases nationwide. A significant portion of these high-value, complex cases involve land disputes and property assets.

Mr. Hoa affirmed that the regulation meets practical operational demands and provides a crucial legal framework for both agencies to enhance coordination during enforcement proceedings.

Echoing this commitment, Director Nguyen Toan Thang stated that the Department of Agriculture and Environment will instruct its subordinate units to strictly implement the regulation and proactively collaborate with judgment enforcement authorities. Priority will be given to information provision and resolving land-related bottlenecks to boost overall execution efficiency.

By Song Mai – Translated by Kim Khanh