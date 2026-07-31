Prime Minister issues directive to strengthen anti-fraud efforts

The Vietnamese Prime Minister has issued a new directive ordering ministries, agencies, and local authorities to intensify efforts to combat and prosecute property fraud, with a focus on preventing the emergence of organized fraud hot spots.

Illustration photo: Phan Thao (using AI)

The Prime Minister has issued Directive No. 30/CT-TTg, calling for stronger measures to prevent, combat, and handle property fraud amid evolving circumstances.

According to the directive, ministries, agencies, and local authorities are instructed to treat the fight against property fraud as a central and ongoing responsibility. This task is to be closely tied to safeguarding national security, maintaining public order, and supporting socioeconomic development. The directive emphasizes that authorities must act decisively to prevent property fraud from becoming more sophisticated or allowing fraud hot spots to emerge within their jurisdictions.

The Prime Minister has expanded Directive No. 30/CT-TTg with a call for stronger public communication and legal education campaigns aimed at raising awareness and enhancing citizens’ ability to recognize and prevent fraud.

Under the directive, the Ministry of Public Security, working in coordination with the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant agencies, is tasked with monitoring and detecting property fraud involving Vietnamese citizens at an early stage, particularly in neighboring areas and border regions. The ministry will provide timely recommendations on preventive, enforcement, and response measures.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Vietnam has been assigned to lead a review of existing regulations and propose amendments to prevent the misuse of payment accounts, e-wallets, and mobile money accounts registered with inaccurate information for illegal activities.

The Ministry of Finance will strengthen inspections and specialized oversight in taxation, customs, securities, insurance, accounting, auditing, bidding, bond issuance, capital mobilization, financial investment, business operations, household businesses, and financial services under its management.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will lead a review and improve the management framework governing the placement of Vietnamese citizens abroad for work, study, and employment under contracts.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will tighten oversight of e-commerce websites, e-commerce platforms, social media platforms with e-commerce functions, livestream sales, affiliate marketing, online advertising, and the promotion of goods and services. The ministry will also strengthen verification of business information and ensure transparent disclosure of seller, product, and service information.

The Prime Minister has directed provincial and municipal people’s committees to take decisive action against property fraud, ordering them to prevent the emergence or continuation of fraud hot spots within their jurisdictions.

Local authorities are required to intensify inspections of compliance with legal regulations in sectors deemed vulnerable to fraud. The directive also calls for strict measures against organizations and individuals who violate the law, as well as disciplinary action against officials and civil servants who neglect their duties, fail to enforce regulations, or engage in shielding or facilitating violations.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan