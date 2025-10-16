Ministries, localities urged to accelerate public investment disbursement

The Ministry of Finance held a hybrid conference, both in-person and online, with various ministries, localities to discuss the disbursement of public investment funded by foreign sources during the final months of 2025 in Hanoi on October 15.

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong chairs the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong emphasized that the completion of public investment disbursement for 2025 is a critically important task, contributing to achieving the national economic growth target of over 8 percent this year and ensuring the disbursement goals set for the 2025 plan.

At present, the disbursement of public investment capital, especially Official Development Assistance (ODA), remains one of the Government’s top priorities. The Prime Minister has issued a series of resolutions, directives, and urgent instructions to accelerate progress, while the Ministry of Finance has continuously provided guidance and oversight. However, the results so far remain modest.

The goal of the conference is to listen, exchange views, analyze the root causes, and propose practical solutions, Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Phuong emphasized.

Most importantly, it must identify the core issue of why, despite many obstacles being addressed earlier this year, from legal frameworks and decrees to administrative mechanisms, the pace of disbursement remains sluggish.

As for solutions, it needs to be divided into two categories: first, short-term and urgent measures that can be implemented within this year, and second, long-term and fundamental solutions applicable in the coming years to ensure a significant improvement in disbursement progress.

At the conference, ministries, agencies, and local authorities engaged in discussions to identify the causes of slow disbursement. Key issues highlighted included delays in site clearance, procurement and bidding processes, and contract signing. The project must carry out procedures to adjust the investment policy, project scopes, loan agreements, and capital allocation plans.

To address these challenges, the conference reached consensus on several key solutions. These include closely monitoring project timelines, prioritizing the implementation of projects that have completed investment preparation procedures, and urgently resolving bottlenecks related to site clearance, procurement, and other issues within the scope of authority. For issues beyond the jurisdiction of ministries or agencies, participants agreed that proposals should be promptly consolidated and submitted to higher-level authorities for consideration and resolution.

According to reports from ministries, agencies, and local authorities, as of October 14, the disbursement rate of public investment funded by foreign capital had reached only around 19 percent of the allocation assigned by the Government.

Among them, four institutions and localities recorded a disbursement rate of over 50 percent, including Vietnam National University, Hanoi; Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City; and Dien Bien and Ninh Binh provinces.

Meanwhile, five ministries and localities have yet to disburse any of their 2025 foreign-funded public investment plans. These include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the provinces of Tay Ninh, Dong Nai, Hung Yen, and Lai Chau.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Kim Khanh