Minister urges priority for Tay Ninh’s regional connectivity projects

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh held a meeting with the leadership of Tay Ninh Province on socio-economic development, construction investment, and the implementation of key infrastructure projects in the locality on June 15.

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

At the working session, the leadership of Tay Ninh Province proposed that the Ministry of Construction provide support in addressing numerous difficulties related to funding sources, investment procedures, and the implementation of key transport projects that play a role in inter-regional connectivity, thereby creating momentum for socio-economic development following the locality’s restructuring of administrative units.

Specifically, the province proposed that the Ministry of Construction report to the Government for consideration of reallocating the funding source for the project to upgrade and expand National Highway 62 from World Bank (WB) loans to the central public investment capital source and agree on the policy of adjusting the funding source for the construction of three bridges along Provincial Road 827E from Official Development Assistance (ODA) loans to the central and local budget sources.

Tay Ninh also proposed that attention be given to allocating funding for the Long An-Tay Ninh connectivity corridor project and expediting the preparation of investment procedures, appraisal, and submission to competent authorities for consideration of the Duc Hoa-My An Expressway project, projects to increase the clearance height of Ben Luc Bridge and Duc Hue Bridge, as well as grade-separated interchanges on National Highway 1 at Binh Nhut and Long Kim.

In addition, the province proposed support in resolving obstacles related to the Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa Expressway project, allocating funds to complete the pavement of National Highway N2, and ensuring the supply of construction materials for key projects currently underway in the locality.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Concluding the working session, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh acknowledged the proposals and gave direct comments on each recommendation made by Tay Ninh Province regarding transport infrastructure, investment capital, construction materials, urban planning, and social housing development.

The Minister emphasised the spirit of accompanying the locality, prioritising resources, and proactively addressing difficulties and obstacles in accordance with regulations, thereby creating the most favourable conditions for Tay Ninh to accelerate the progress of key projects, promote its role as a gateway for regional connectivity, and generate momentum for socio-economic growth.

The Minister also emphasised that in the coming time, the province should continue mobilising resources to develop a synchronised and modern infrastructure system, promote public–private partnerships, and prioritise resources for key projects, inter-regional connectivity projects, and those with strong spillover effects. In addition, it is necessary to focus on removing bottlenecks related to land clearance, construction materials, and investment procedures.

Tay Ninh Province should also effectively implement its Provincial Master Plan for the 2021–2030 period, with a vision to 2050, and accelerate urban planning and border economic zone development in order to create new development space and attract investment.

At the working session, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh said that the project to upgrade and expand National Highway 62 had received approval in principle for investment from the Prime Minister, while the Ministry of Construction had approved the project, and the preparation of the World Bank (WB) loan agreement had been basically completed. The Ministry of Finance is currently carrying out procedures to submit to the competent authorities for approval of the signing of the loan agreement.

The project is expected to commence construction in the fourth quarter of 2026, thereby creating new momentum for the development of the Dong Thap Muoi region and promoting investment attraction, trade development, logistics, and border economy.

By Quang Vinh - Translated by Kim Khanh