Minimum level to attract PPP investment proposed at VND5 billion

The HCMC Planning and Investment Department is collecting ideas for the draft Resolution of the HCMC People’s Council on minimum level of PPP investment in the fields of healthcare, education, sports, and culture.



The scale of a minimum investment amount in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project in the healthcare, education – training, sports, and culture aspects is one key content in Resolution No.98/2023/ QH 15 about piloting a number of specific mechanisms, policies to develop HCMC.

The draft Resolution submitted to the HCMC People’s Council proposes that in the healthcare field (medical institutes for disease diagnosis and treatment, preventive medicine, medical testing), the investment for a project can be from VND25 billion (US$1.03 million). The education – training field can accept three investment levels of VND5 billion ($206,700), 20 billion ($826,800), or 100 billion ($4.13 million) depending on the building scale. The minimum investment level for the sports and culture fields is VND45 billion ($1.86 million).

These suggestions will be presented to the HCMC People’s Council for consideration and approval in the meeting this September.

At present, the minimum investment amount for a PPP project in the aspects of education – training and healthcare is VND100 billion ($4.13 million). However, the HCMC Planning and Investment admitted that this regulation is rather high and does not include the two fields of sports and culture.

Reality shows that since the effective time of the PPP Investment Law, HCMC has not been able to launch any PPP project in the above fields.