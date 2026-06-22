Millions of workers upgrading their skills

Millions of workers across the country are upgrading their skills, fueling a nationwide push to strengthen the labor force and adapt to shifting economic demands.

More than one million union members and workers joined nearly 15,000 workplace dialogues nationwide during Vietnam’s 2026 Workers’ Month, as trade unions intensified efforts to address labor concerns and improve worker welfare.

Nguyen Anh Tuan, President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, presents certificates of merit to collectives and individuals (Photo: Viet Dung).

On June 21 in Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL) held a conference to review Workers’ Month and the Month of Action on Occupational Safety and Health 2026. The event was attended by Nguyen Anh Tuan, President of the VGCL.

Held throughout May, Workers’ Month and the Month of Action on Occupational Safety and Health 2026 continued to undergo significant reforms to enhance practicality and effectiveness. A notable highlight was the clear shift in organizational thinking and implementation methods at grassroots trade unions, with all activities centered on union members and workers.

Programs such as “May Dialogue,” “A Month of Listening to Workers,” “Morning Coffee – Listening to Union Members’ Voices,” and the forum “Building a Strong Vietnam Trade Union in a New Era” were organized directly at enterprises. Through these initiatives, nearly 15,000 dialogues and forums were held, with more than 1 million union members and workers participating.

More than 20,000 comments and recommendations were raised on issues including employment, wages and income, worker housing and living conditions, social insurance, healthcare, training, and skills development. These concerns were received and addressed promptly by authorities, employers, and trade unions.

Trade unions at all levels also worked with employers to organize the “Thank You, Workers” program at more than 6,260 workplaces, benefiting over 820,240 union members and workers. More than 281,910 workers received financial support and visits, while health checkups were provided to over 1.3 million union members and workers. In addition, more than 6,180 workers affected by occupational accidents or diseases received assistance totaling over VND25 billion (US$950,000).

The “Good Workers, Creative Workers” movement continued to gain momentum, attracting nearly 2.2 million participants. More than 73,140 initiatives and solutions aimed at improving working conditions and preventing workplace accidents and occupational diseases were implemented.

On the occasion, the VGCL honored 93 organizations and 65 individuals for their outstanding achievements during Workers’ Month and the Month of Action on Occupational Safety and Health 2026.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan