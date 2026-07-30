Da Nang to invest over US$430 million in T1 terminal expansion

The Da Nang People's Committee announced on July 29 that the city's chairman had approved the revised investment policy for the renovation and expansion of the passenger terminal at Da Nang International Airport.

The project, officially named the Renovation and Expansion of Terminal 1 at Da Nang International Airport, will be developed by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

The project will occupy more than 165,000 square meters of land, including approximately 122,800 square meters already in use. An additional 42,000 square meters will be allocated for the expansion.

Da Nang International Airport (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

Upon completion, the total floor area of Terminal 1 will increase to around 96,000 square meters. The project also includes supporting infrastructure such as an elevated access road, a wastewater treatment plant, a multi-story parking facility integrated with commercial services, upgraded transport systems, and expanded parking areas.

The total investment exceeds VND11.282 trillion (approximately US$430 million), including about VND9.936 trillion (approximately US$379 million) for the expansion works. The project will be financed entirely with the investor's legally sourced capital.

The project is scheduled to be implemented over 41 months, with construction expected to begin in August 2027. The expanded terminal is slated for completion and operation in January 2029, while the renovation of the existing terminal is expected to be completed and operational by August 2029.

The expansion is expected to accommodate rising passenger demand, improve the operational capacity of Da Nang International Airport, and reinforce Da Nang's position as a major aviation, tourism and service center in the country's Central region.

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By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong