Can Tho approves assigning Vinh Long to implement CT.33 Expressway project

On July 30, at its 4th session, the 11th Can Tho People's Council for the 2026-2031 term passed a resolution approving the assignment of the Vinh Long Provincial People's Committee as the implementing agency for the CT.33 coastal expressway project.

Delegates of the Can Tho People's Council vote to pass a resolution at the council's fourth session. (Photo: SGGP)

The council also approved the investment policy for the Can Tho Western Ring Road project, covering the section linking National Highway 91 and National Highway 80.

The proposed alignment for the CT.33 Expressway

Under the resolution, the People's Council of Can Tho City approved the assignment of the Vinh Long Provincial People's Committee as the competent authority to study and implement the investment project for the Ho Chi Minh City–Long An–Tien Giang–Ben Tre–Tra Vinh–Soc Trang Expressway (CT.33) under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The resolution also assigns the People's Committee of Can Tho City to organize the implementation of the resolution, coordinate with the Vinh Long Provincial People's Committee and the People's Committees of other relevant provinces and cities to finalize the project dossier and supporting documents, consolidate feedback from the localities, submit the proposal to the Ministry of Construction, and carry out subsequent implementation procedures.

The CT.33 Expressway will span approximately 150 km, with a total estimated investment of more than VND93 trillion (US$3.5 billion). The route will begin at the interchange with the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway in Ho Chi Minh City and end at its junction with the Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang Expressway in Can Tho.

The coastal expressway will strengthen connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta, playing a key role in enhancing regional connectivity and driving the development of the marine economy.

Over VND10.6 trillion approved for the Western Ring Road connector project

Proposed alignment of the Can Tho Western Ring Road connector

At the session, the People's Council of Can Tho City approved the investment policy for the Western Ring Road connector project (the section linking National Highway 91 and National Highway 80), with the Can Tho People's Committee designated as the project's managing authority.

The 16.7-km connector road will require a total investment of VND10.638 trillion (US$405.6 million), funded by both the central and local budgets. Of the total, approximately VND3.322 trillion (US$127 million) will be allocated for land acquisition, compensation, support, and resettlement, while VND7.316 trillion (US$278.5 million) will be used for construction.

The project is scheduled for implementation during the 2026-2031 period and is expected to be completed within no more than six years from the date funding is allocated.

The Can Tho Western Ring Road connector project will pass through four communes and wards, including Thoi Long, Trung Hung, Trung Nhut, and Vinh Trinh, and feature a carriageway ranging from 22 to 30 meters in width. The project will begin at its intersection with National Highway 91 at Km31+00 in Thoi Long Ward and terminate at its junction with National Highway 80 at Km61+100 in Vinh Trinh Commune.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh