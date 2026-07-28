Fuel supply improves at many Hanoi gas stations

Many gas stations in Hanoi resumed normal operations on July 28 after temporary closures or limited sales caused by fuel shortages, although supply remained uneven across the city.

Thanh Huyen gas station on Tran Phu street in Ha Dong Ward, Hanoi, operates normally on the morning of July 28. Photo: Phuc Hau

After SGGP reported localized fuel shortages in several parts of Hanoi, the Ministry of Industry and Trade instructed fuel distributors to reallocate supplies to ensure adequate distribution.

On July 28, many gas stations in Hanoi resumed operations after temporarily closing or limiting sales due to fuel shortages. However, according to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) reporters, fuel supply remained uneven among stations.

At many stations operated by major fuel distributors such as Petrolimex and PVOIL, fuel supplies were sufficient, sales proceeded normally, and motorists were able to refuel without disruption.

At a gas station on Tran Phu Street (Ha Dong Ward, Hanoi), on the morning of July 28. Photo: Phuc Hau

Some stations operated by small and medium-sized businesses also showed improvement compared with the previous day. Many outlets that had temporarily suspended sales or operated intermittently reopened. At a gas station opposite the former Ha Dong Bus Station, a large number of customers arrived to refuel on the morning of July 28.

Customers line up to refuel at a gas station near the Ha Dong Gymnasium on the morning of July 28. This station had repeatedly had to close early due to running out of gas in the preceding days. Photo: Phuc Hau

Similarly, at a gas station near the Ha Dong Sports Arena, long lines of motorcycles and cars waited to refuel on the morning of July 28. Previously, the station had frequently closed early after running out of fuel.

Some residents said a gas station in the Bia Ba area on Le Trong Tan Street had repeatedly closed or posted notices that it had run out of fuel.

The Mien Bac Petro gas station on Le Trong Tan Street in Duong Noi Ward resumed sales on the morning of July 28 after closing early the previous evening.

Speaking with SGGP, a representative of the Mien Bac Petro station said the outlet had recently been forced to close early on a regular basis because it sold out of fuel. On some days, sales had to stop as early as 6 p.m., depending on the amount of fuel delivered. The station sells fuel whenever supplies are available and suspends operations once stocks are depleted. Closing times vary entirely according to the volume of fuel allocated each day.

Many gas stations in communes in western Hanoi also opened only when fuel supplies were available.

A representative of Thanh Huyen Retail Fuel Station in the Van Quan area of Ha Dong Ward said the shortages stemmed from several factors, notably supply chain difficulties and rising operating costs. Retail stations depend entirely on fuel supplied by upstream distributors. At times, businesses have had to wait several days for deliveries, and the quantities received met only part of demand, forcing them to operate on a limited basis. Fuel supplies remain unstable and, at certain times, have met only about 50 percent of demand.

Representatives of the stations expressed hope that fuel supplies would stabilize soon so they could resume normal operations and fully meet consumer demand.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan