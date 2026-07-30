An Giang officials inspect progress of Phu Quoc airport expansion

An Giang provincial leaders on July 29 inspected the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport.

A delegation led by Dinh Van Noi, Deputy Secretary of the An Giang Provincial Party Committee cum Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu Quoc Special Zone, inspected the progress of the Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project, visited and encouraged engineers and workers at the construction site.

During the inspection, the delegation reviewed the progress of project components. Mr. Dinh Van Noi acknowledged the challenges faced by construction crews working through prolonged periods of rain and adverse weather on the island, praising contractors for maintaining around-the-clock operations under a three-shift, four-crew work schedule.

Dinh Van Noi, Deputy Secretary of the An Giang Provincial Party Committee cum Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu Quoc Special Zone visits and presents gifts to construction workers at the Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project.

He urged contractors to keep the project on schedule while making safety the top priority. He also stressed the need to complete the drainage system to prevent flooding that could affect residents' daily lives and Phu Quoc's image as a tourism destination.

Mr. Dinh Van Noi reaffirmed that the An Giang provincial government and the Phu Quoc Special Zone administration would continue to work closely with contractors and promptly address any issues arising during construction.

Representatives of the project management board and contractors pledged to complete the project on schedule while ensuring construction quality.

The delegation visits, encourages and presents gifts to contractors working on the Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project.

Earlier the same day, Phu Quoc International Airport conducted a calibration flight on its second runway to test, measure and calibrate ground-based navigation and aviation systems to ensure safe and efficient flight operations.

Once all required procedures are completed, the second runway will begin 24-hour operations, enabling uninterrupted passenger and cargo services to and from Phu Quoc.

The 3,300-meter-long and 45-meter-wide runway is part of the airport expansion project and meets the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Code E standard. It is designed to accommodate wide-body aircraft on a regular basis, as well as state and international commercial flights serving APEC 2027.

By Tam Chi- Translated by Huyen Huong