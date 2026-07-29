National

Road suddenly subsides, residents fear damage to nearby homes

SGGPO

Authorities in Quang Tri Province are investigating an unusual ground subsidence that damaged a riverside embankment and the An-Son Road in Le Thuy Commune, as new cracks continue to appear, heightening concerns among nearby residents.

Mr. Nguyen Tien Dung, Acting Deputy Director of the Le Thuy Project Management Unit for Construction Investment and Land Development, said on July 29 that the agency had submitted a report to the provincial People's Committee on the incident that occurred in Thach Ban Village.

The unit has proposed that provincial authorities direct relevant agencies to conduct a thorough inspection and implement timely measures to ensure public safety.

1785290678442-7905471608494410844-7905471608494410844-0c76c88a0f3801888d2faef70cf94e69-351-7358.jpg.jfif

Preliminary assessments indicate the ground sank rapidly in a vertical direction over a short period. Investigators observed mud erupting to the surface around the center of the subsidence, while arc-shaped cracks formed around the affected area.

Initial findings suggest the incident may have been caused by the rupture of an underground mud pocket beneath the structure, triggering the collapse of the roadbed and the adjacent embankment.

Mr. Le Van Son, Chairman of the Le Thuy Commune People's Committee, said local authorities had coordinated with relevant agencies to install barriers, warning signs, and traffic guidance at both ends of the affected road section to ensure traffic safety.

1785290704845-7905471608494410844-7905471608494410844-800bb6e4807bbaa67f0e30c4d2a13d66-637-5393.jpg.jfif
The unusual subsidence affecting the embankment and the An-Son Road through Thach Ban Village in Le Thuy Commune may have been caused by the rupture of an underground mud pocket beneath the structure.

The subsidence first occurred at around 10 a.m. on July 27, when a section of the embankment and An-Son Road suddenly collapsed vertically.

Initial inspections found that the damaged section extended more than 60 meters, measured about 3.5 meters wide, and sank between 0.5 and 1 meter. Half of the roadway slid toward the canal bank, exposing underlying layers of soil and rock.

Residents living near the site remain on edge as additional cracks continue to develop, raising fears of further ground movement that could trigger landslides and threaten nearby homes.

By Duc Nghia, Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

road subsidence Quang Tri Province landslide

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn