Road suddenly subsides, residents fear damage to nearby homes

Authorities in Quang Tri Province are investigating an unusual ground subsidence that damaged a riverside embankment and the An-Son Road in Le Thuy Commune, as new cracks continue to appear, heightening concerns among nearby residents.

Mr. Nguyen Tien Dung, Acting Deputy Director of the Le Thuy Project Management Unit for Construction Investment and Land Development, said on July 29 that the agency had submitted a report to the provincial People's Committee on the incident that occurred in Thach Ban Village.

The unit has proposed that provincial authorities direct relevant agencies to conduct a thorough inspection and implement timely measures to ensure public safety.

Preliminary assessments indicate the ground sank rapidly in a vertical direction over a short period. Investigators observed mud erupting to the surface around the center of the subsidence, while arc-shaped cracks formed around the affected area.

Initial findings suggest the incident may have been caused by the rupture of an underground mud pocket beneath the structure, triggering the collapse of the roadbed and the adjacent embankment.

Mr. Le Van Son, Chairman of the Le Thuy Commune People's Committee, said local authorities had coordinated with relevant agencies to install barriers, warning signs, and traffic guidance at both ends of the affected road section to ensure traffic safety.

The unusual subsidence affecting the embankment and the An-Son Road through Thach Ban Village in Le Thuy Commune may have been caused by the rupture of an underground mud pocket beneath the structure.

The subsidence first occurred at around 10 a.m. on July 27, when a section of the embankment and An-Son Road suddenly collapsed vertically.

Initial inspections found that the damaged section extended more than 60 meters, measured about 3.5 meters wide, and sank between 0.5 and 1 meter. Half of the roadway slid toward the canal bank, exposing underlying layers of soil and rock.

Residents living near the site remain on edge as additional cracks continue to develop, raising fears of further ground movement that could trigger landslides and threaten nearby homes.

By Duc Nghia, Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan