Mekong Delta province records first monkeypox case

The Mekong Delta Province of Ben Tre recorded the first case of monkeypox who is being quarantined for treatment.

A representative of the Center for Disease Control of Ben Tre province said that a 31-year-old young man working as a receptionist got monkeypox. The patient is being isolated in a motel room, waiting to be transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Previously, the male patient started having symptoms of sore throat and blisters on the upper lip area on November 3 so he went to a hospital in Ben Tre City for examination. The patient had contact with a medical worker but both were wearing masks.

However, his symptoms of the disease did not abate but more blisters appeared in the anus, genitals, face, and hands; thus, on November 9, the patient took the car to Ho Chi Minh City Dermatology Hospital for examination where medical workers soon took his sample following a suspicion that the man got monkeypox symptoms. Then the young man returned to his house in Ben Tre.

​Following an epidemiological investigation, the patient had contact with three other people who were living near the motel room, of which, one person who is experiencing symptoms of blisters frequently traveled between Ho Chi Minh City and Ben Tre. Moreover, the man contacted 9 other people when he returned to his house in Giong Trom District to attend a death anniversary. In addition, he always wears facemasks when in contact with others.

The Department of Health of Ben Tre Province has directed the CDC of Ben Tre Province to spray disinfectant at some places where patients arrived at.

At the same time, the CDC Ben Tre Province will investigate to trace direct contacts with the man and then send its investigation results and working minutes to the Ho Chi Minh City-located Pasteur Institute and the Department of Health of Ben Tre Province.

According to medical workers’ recommendations, anyone who has symptoms of fever or blisters should go to local health stations to take samples and temporarily isolate to wait for test results.