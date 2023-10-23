Of 20 monkeypox cases, 18 diagnosed with B20

The Ho Chi Minh City’s health sector is treating 20 cases of monkeypox at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, including 18 cases diagnosed with B20 as of October 22.

A patient with HIV status without symptoms is coded with Z21, positive HIV status. Some doctors and non-physician practitioners would prefer to use B20 which is used when the patient has confirmed AIDS.

There are currently 2 severe clinical cases with diagnoses of sepsis, cellulitis, perineal infection, malignant syphilis, draining lung abscess/empyema, and skin infection.

Last week, from October 16 to October 22, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 371 cases of dengue fever, an increase of 10 cases compared to the previous week. Some 103 cases hail from other provinces accounting for 27.76 percent. The average number of severe cases being treated is 13 cases a day, up from last week's average of 12 cases.

So far, the city recorded 172 cases of dengue fever being treated at hospitals citywide and 56 of them are residents in other provinces, accounting for 32.56 percent, including 5 severe cases.

The total number of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD hospitalizations in the week was 553 cases, down 26 cases compared to the previous week with 579 cases.

Of the severe cases last week, 1 case received ECMO treatment and 2 cases received dialysis treatment. Currently, patients’ health conditions are stable. No deaths were recorded.

Last week, the city recorded 2,407 people came to medical establishments for conjunctivitis (pink eye) examination and treatment, down 33.4 percent compared to the previous week, including 386 cases staying in the city.

As of October 22, only one Covid-19 patient was hospitalized while four other patients have been quarantined at home.