Meaningful journey to Northwestern localities on last days of 2023

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City journalists, propagandists and publishing staff yesterday ended a meaningful and interesting journey in some Northwestern provinces.

Members of the delegation moved across two passes Pha Din and O Quy Ho along with winding mountain roads on these bitter cold days to head to the Northwestern provinces of Hoa Binh, Son La, Dien Bien, Lai Chau and Lao Cai.

The journey was organized by the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee with the purpose of strengthening education and revolutionary sentiment and historical traditions for nearly 100 journalists and propagandists, publishing staff in Ho Chi Minh City.

Moreover, it is considered as an encouragement and award for reporters and editors who won the Ho Chi Minh City Press Award in 2023, the Golden Hammer and Sickle Press Award and the National Press Award in 2022.

On the four-day trip, the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association coordinated with media units to present 5,000 Vietnam’s national flags to Dien Bien Province; give gifts and loans to policy beneficiary families and poor households; offer winter jackets to students with difficult circumstances in Muong Loi Commune, Dien Bien Province and gifts to soldiers stationed at the Huoi Puoc Border Gate Border’s Guard Station, Dien Bien Province.

Some photos feature the destinations where the delegation of Ho Chi Minh City journalists, propagandists and publishing staff visited during the four-day journey:

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong