Meaningful activities celebrate Vietnam Teacher’s Day at HCMC Book Street.

A series of meaningful activities will take place at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street from November 17 to November 20 to celebrate Vietnam Teachers' Day (November 20).

Particularly, a calligraphy exhibition themed “Veneration to Teachers” will display more than 40 calligraphy works of authors which were written on a variety of materials like silk-backed paper, art paper, canvas, paper mache and so on.

At the event, visitors will have a chance to enjoy the masterpieces.

Additionally, a health talk show will be hosted by health and lifestyle social media Dr.247 at 9 a.m. on November 18 with the participation of some health experts comprising Doctor Le Van Nhan, Former Director of HCMC Preventive Medicine Center, Doctor Minh Tan, University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Ho Chi Minh City.