Masterpieces of renowned Vietnamese painter to be presented in Da Lat

An exhibition featuring masterpieces by Nguyen Tu Nghiem, one of the legendary Vietnamese artists, will be held at Ana Mandara Dalat Resort & Spa in Da Lat City on March 17.

The Year of the Dragon, 2000 by Nguyen Tu Nghiem

The display themed “Nguyen Tu Nghiem – a dialogue with Western classical music” is one of the activities of the Vietnam classical music festival which is held for the first time in the Central Highlands resort city of Da Lat in Lam Dong Province from March 10-17.

The exhibition will present to painting lovers artworks of the “12 Vietnamese Zodiac Animals” collection by artist Nguyen Tu Nghiem.

The colorful powder paintings depicting animals of the Vietnamese zodiac animals were created from 1993 to 2011. They belonged to pianist Tran Le Bao Quyen who is a granddaughter of writer Nguyen Tuan.

Visitors will have a opportunity to enjoy paintings and a music performance by pianist Tran Le Bao Quyen.

Nguyen Tu Nghiem (1922-2016) was keen on drawing at a young age. He was renowned as a creative painter who experimented with new materials for lacquer painting in Vietnam. He was also successful with oil paintings on canvas, pastel, and watercolor.

Painter Nguyen Tu Nghiem was a pioneer in Vietnam’s contemporary art and one of the last painters of the Indochina Fine Arts College. He is one of the four most influential painters of the 20th century in Vietnam, Sang - Nghiem – Lien- Phai (Bui Xuan Phai, Nguyen Sang, Duong Bich Lien, and Nguyen Tu Nghiem). The great artist was awarded the Ho Chi Minh Prize in Literature and Arts in 1996.

By Thien Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh