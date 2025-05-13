First Vietnamese singer honored at 2025 Music Awards Japan

Singer Tung Duong is honored with the title of “International Special Awards” at the Music Awards Japan 2025 (MAJ 2025), the largest music awards in Japan.

Singer Tung Duong

Tung Duong will travel to Japan to participate in the award ceremony, which will take place at the ROHM Theater Kyoto on May 21-22.

This year's Music Awards Japan 2025 (MAJ 2025) will recognize works and artists in more than 60 categories. It will be broadcast live on Japan's National Broadcasting Corporation, NHK.

It is the first time that a Vietnamese artist has been honored at the Music Awards Japan, which represents an important turning point in the journey of bringing Vietnamese music to the international stage.

Music Awards Japan 2025 is based on top music ranking charts in Japan, such as Oricon, Billboard Japan, and JASRAC, along with opinions from over 5,000 music experts. Tung Duong was recognized as an artist whose musical direction aligns with the award’s criteria, with a strong creative imprint and a great influence.

For over 20 years, Tung Duong has continuously pushed boundaries for innovation in music and experimented with diverse musical genres, as well as constantly improved himself. He also holds the record for winning the Devotion Music Awards 14 times, an annual honorary award bestowed on singers, musicians, musical performances, and albums that have made outstanding contributions to Vietnamese music.

Tung Duong expressed his pride and said that it is a tremendous honor not only for him but also for Vietnamese music. He hoped that there would be more Vietnamese artists promoting the national cultural identity on the global stage.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh