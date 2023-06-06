Malaysia Madani Week to open in HCMC this weekend

The Malaysia Madani Week introducing Malaysian universities, and commercial and tourism brands will be held in HCMC on June 9-11.

The event attracts more than 30 Malaysian businesses in the fields of petroleum, construction, healthcare, banking, hospitality, and education.

There will be also activities to connect enterprises of the two countries and performances of Malaysian traditional arts on June 12.

In addition, the Malaysia Education Festival will take place during the week with the participation of Education Malaysia Global Services and 11 universities offering study-abroad opportunities to Vietnamese students. An educational cooperation program featuring discusses strengthening educational potentials between the two nations will take place on June 10-11.

Another program promoting Malaysian culture and cuisine will be organized at four hotels in HCMC with the participation of eight master chefs.

One of the most important events of the Malaysia Madani Week is a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between Malaysia and Vietnam which is scheduled to be held in HCMC on June 13 and in Dong Nai Province on June 15.

The Malaysia Madani Week is organized by the Consulate General of Malaysia HCMC in coordination with its agencies, the HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs, the HCMC Union of Friendship Organizations, and the city’s Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC).