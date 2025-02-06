Luxembourg to help develop HCMC’s int’l financial center

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, received Mr. Patrick Hemmer, Ambassador of Luxembourg to Thailand cum designated Ambassador to Vietnam, in the city on February 5.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Dung (R), receives Mr. Patrick Hemmer, Ambassador of Luxembourg to Thailand cum designated Ambassador to Vietnam, in the city on February 5. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung said that Luxembourg has always been an important partner of Vietnam. Especially, the visit to Luxembourg by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in December 2022 and Prime Minister Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg's trip to Vietnam in May 2023 opened up many cooperation programs between the two countries. Notably, Luxembourg has committed to supporting Ho Chi Minh City in the development of an international financial center.

By the end of 2024, Luxembourg had 31 investment projects in Ho Chi Minh City, with a total capital of more than US$400 million, ranking 14th among 129 countries and territories investing in the southern metropolis and third among European Union (EU) member countries investing in the city.

The development of the international financial center in Ho Chi Minh City is a new driving force for the city’s growth, he added.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee believed that the delegation’s visit would contribute to concretizing cooperation programs that have been passed by the leaders of both countries.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Dung (R), offers a gift to Mr. Patrick Hemmer. (Photo: SGGP)

Ambassador Patrick Hemmer emphasized Luxembourg's commitment to supporting Vietnam's development. Vietnam and Luxembourg established diplomatic relations in 1973, and the relationship between the two sides has flourished over the past 30 years.

He affirmed that Luxembourg would support the development of the international financial center in Ho Chi Minh City to ensure it will be put into operation soon and become a financial hub for the region and the world.

During the meeting, Mr. Tom Théobald, CEO of Luxembourg for Finance, also shared several important insights regarding the establishment of the international financial center in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh