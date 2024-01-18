Ho Chi Minh City

Low ODA project disbursement due to various objective reasons

SGGP

The People’s Committee of HCMC has informed of the implementation of 6 Official Development Assistance (ODA) projects, with a total investment of VND117 trillion.

Metro Line No.1 is running a piloting trip from Ba Son Station to Thu Duc City (Photo: SGGP)


In the mentioned investment amount, approximately VND98 trillion (US$4 billion) is the ODA capital, and the rest is reciprocal capital.

In 2023, HCMC received VND5.7 trillion ($232.5 million) of ODA capital. By the end of the year, about VND3.8 trillion ($155 million) had been disbursed successfully, accounting for nearly 67 percent. The volume of disbursed reciprocal capital comprised 42.6 percent.

The disbursement of the ODA capital experienced several problems due to many objective factors.

The construction and installation of underground sewers via the Pipe Jacking method in the second stage of the project ‘Improving the Water Environment in HCMC in the Tau Hu – Ben Nghe – Doi – Te canal basins’ encountered unexpected obstacles under the ground, leading to trouble in processing expenses.

There were also problems in the land clearance task of Metro Line No.2 from Ben Thanh – Tham Luong, resulting in mandatory processing time adjustments and changes in the loan agreement.

The construction project of Metro Line No.1 from Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien has reached 97 percent of its progress, but necessary procedures in the contract have not been completed.

By Khanh Chau – Translated by Huong Vuong

