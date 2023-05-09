Long An Province wants to opt out of coordinating Ring Road 4 project

Long An Province People’ Committee has sent a formal dispatch to the Prime Minister, reporting its difficulties in being the unit to synthesize data and coordinate Ring Road No.4 project.



On April 15, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a working session with related state agencies and departments as well as the Standing Committee of HCMC Party’s Committee. In that session, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang proposed the assignment of Long An Province as the coordinator for HCMC Ring Road No.4 construction project since it accommodates the longest part of the route, which was then approved by the Prime Minister.

After consideration and investigation, Long An Province People’s Committee listed its many challenges being assigned as the project’s coordinator as follows:

_Even though the longest part of HCMC Ring Road No.4 (78.3km) passes through Long An Province, the province cannot represent the whole region.

_From a legal perspective, Long An Province does not have sufficient power to synthesize data and coordinate such a large-scale cross-regional project, whereas Hanoi used to play that role for its own Ring Road No.4 because it is the central area with the capability of leading the whole region (as stipulated in the Law on Capital).

_As to experience, Long An Province has never carried out such a large and important project like that, which means potential tardiness and hindrances to the timely completion of the project.

_Long An Province belongs to the Mekong Delta region (Southwest region), and thus its role as a coordinator for HCMC Ring Road No.4 to manage the work of Southeast provinces is not practical.

_Finally, HCMC Ring Road No.4 project is an inter-regional one to link the provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, and HCMC. This is a group-A project that needs the approval of the National Assembly. Hence, there should be an agency legally powerful and experienced enough to take the role of its coordinator rather than assigning either a related province or HCMC.

With such difficulties, Long An Province proposed that the Government pass the coordinating responsibility to the Transport Ministry.