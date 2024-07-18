Long An holds burial ceremony for soldiers' remains repatriated from Cambodia

The People’s Committee of Long An Province on July 18 held a ceremony to receive and bury the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts repatriated from Cambodia.

The remains are received at Binh Hiep International Border Gate, Kien Tuong Town, Long An Province on July 18 morning.

This morning, a ceremony to repatriate the remains of Vietnamese soldiers, volunteers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Cambodia during the various war periods took place at Binh Hiep International Border Gate, Kien Tuong Town, Long An Province.



Besides, another burial ceremony for these remains was solemnly organized at Vinh Hung - Tan Hung Martyrs’ Cemetery in Vinh Hung District.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Long An Province Pham Tan Hoa speaks at the ceremony.

Attending and speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Long An Province Pham Tan Hoa expressed profound gratitude for the great sacrifices of the heroes and martyrs who bravely sacrificed for the independence and peace of the country and noble international obligations.

Martyrs' remains recovery team K73 of Long An Province searches and gathers 130 sets of martyrs’ remains.

Accordingly, 130 sets of martyrs’ remains were found in Svay Rieng, Pailin and Battambang provinces, Cambodia and gathered by the Long An Provincial Military Command’s martyr remains recovery team K73 during the dry season of 2023-2024.

From 2001 until now, team K73 has gathered and repatriated more than 2,503 sets of martyrs' remains and six martyrs' graves with about 280 remains of martyrs, volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Cambodian battle to their motherland.

The Secretary of Long An Provincial Party Committee along with leaders and people of Long An Province offer incense to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at the ceremony.

On this occasion, the People's Committee of Long An Province presented gifts and certificates of merit to many collectives and individuals with their outstanding achievements in the work of searching, gathering and repatriating the remains of martyrs, volunteer soldiers and Vietnamese experts who died during various war periods in Cambodia to the country.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong