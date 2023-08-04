Localities urged to take drastic measures against IUU fishing

An inspection team from the European Commission (EC) will visit Vietnam to examine the country’s efforts on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing prevention and control in October.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has asked localities to take strong measures to fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and prepare for the visit by the European Commission’s inspection team to assess Vietnam’s progress in combating IUU fishing.

Localities were asked to prioritize ensuring resources for implementing measures against IUU fishing and take strong measures to prevent and stop fishing vessels and fishermen from illegally fishing in foreign waters.

Violations relating to arranging for vessels and fishermen to illegally fish in foreign waters are investigated and verified in a timely way and strictly punished.

Regarding the management of fishing vessels, localities will conduct a comprehensive inspection and review all fishing vessels to make detailed records on both registered and unregistered vessels operating in areas outside their local fishing grounds, and those without vessel monitoring system (VMS).

Authorities must strictly control fishing vessels entering and leaving local ports, and those entering and exiting at the border posts and border stations.

Relevant agencies must fully update fishing vessel data into the national fisheries database (VNFishbase), and prevent and strictly handle those operating without VMS.

Localities must intensify the verification and certification of the origin traceability of aquatic products to ensure the legality and organize specialized inspections and examinations of enterprises that import raw aquatic materials for processing and exporting to the European market.

The MARD also asked relevant departments including the Fisheries Department and the Fisheries Surveillance Department to strengthen management and control over the import of aquatic products, fishing, and inspections.

The Fisheries Surveillance Department will have to coordinate with relevant agencies of the Ministries of National Defense, Public Security, and Foreign Affairs in organizing interdisciplinary working groups to work with host countries where Vietnamese vessels are alleged to commit illegal fishing.

It was assigned to hold an online meeting with the EC in September to prepare for the 4th visit of EC’s inspectors in October.