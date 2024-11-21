Culture/art

Local administrations take heed of teaching Cham pottery to younger generation

Local administrations have been recently taking heed of teaching Cham pottery to younger generation with the assistance of artisans in Bau Truc pottery village who are actively engaged in the intergenerational transmission.

Artisans in the Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Thuan Province are dedicated to teaching the traditional skills of Cham pottery making to younger individuals

In a recent effort to promote and safeguard the pottery-making art of the Cham ethnic group, which has been recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage in urgent need of protection, the provinces of Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan have initiated classes aimed at educating numerous students, particularly the youth.

Furthermore, local administrations of the two provinces have been paying attention to the development of numerous tours to explore and experience the Cham pottery craft. Artisans in the Bau Truc pottery village in Ninh Thuan Province are dedicated to teaching the traditional skills of Cham pottery making to younger individuals.

Under the guidance of skilled artisans, classes designed to teach traditional Cham pottery techniques, along with these tours, have established opportunities to preserve, conserve, and advance the pottery craft indefinitely, thereby mitigating the risk of its loss, transformation, or gradual decline over time.

By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Anh Quan

