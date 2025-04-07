Live link-up TV program celebrates Reunification Day

A live link-up TV program marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) was held in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on April 6.

At the live link-up TV program at the Reunification Palace in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The political and artistic exchange program entitled “An Epic for Peace” was organized by the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army, the Party Committees, and the People's Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and Dak Lak Province.

At the Army Radio-Television Center in Hanoi, the event was attended by General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense; Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son; Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh; Standing Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Le Hai Binh.

Delegates attend the event in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the program at the Reunification Palace in Ho Chi Minh City were permanent member of the Central Military Commission and Director of the General Department of Political Affairs, Senior Lieutenant General Trinh Van Quyet; former Vice State President Truong My Hoa; former Deputy Minister of National Defence, Colonel General Tran Don; Major General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Political Commissar of Military Region 7; Political Commissar of Military Region 9, Major General Ho Van Thai; Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Long Province, Tran Tien Dung; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

The event at the Buon Ma Thuot Victory Monument in Buon Ma Thuot City, Dak Lak Province, saw the presence of Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Dinh Trung; Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Ta Quang Dong; and Lieutenant General Do Xuan Tung, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army.

Art perfromance at the live link-up TV program in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The “An Epic for Peace” program revived the 21-year journey of national reunification with numerous hardships, difficulties, and sacrifices for the country.

The program presents tragic and emotional stories, as well as poignant memories from historical witnesses of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign, one of the most significant and glorious victories in the country’s millennia-long history of national building and protection.

Especially, the program also incorporated 3D laser mapping, firework smoke, and graphical projection to portray historical stories and memories in theatrical and artistic ways.

On the same day, Military Region 7 organized an artistic program titled "50 Years of the Country’s Spring" to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification.

Art perfromance at the live link-up TV program in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

An exchange with war veterans in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the event in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

At the live link-up TV program at the Buon Ma Thuot Victory Monument in Buon Ma Thuot City, Dak Lak Province (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant General Doan Sinh Huong (L) presents a Tank Helmet 980 to Dak Lak Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Four Tank Helmets 980 are offered to Dak Lak Province. (Photo: SGGP)

By Hong Duong, Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh