LEGO Group yesterday started to grow 50,000 trees at its US$1 billion toy factory in Binh Duong Province-based Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.

As per its plan, the group will break ground on the US$1 billion toy factory in VSIP.

This factory is LEGO's most sustainably designed to date, contributing to realizing the group's sustainable development goals, including a 37 percent reduction in global carbon emissions by 2032.

A rooftop solar panel system and an adjacent solar farm will supply the group’s toy factory's total annual energy.